Cincinnati bans discrimination against natural hair

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has banned discrimination against natural hair.

An ordinance proposing that natural hair be added to the city’s discrimination policy passed the Cincinnati City Council Wednesday by a vote of 8-1.

Councilwoman Amy Murray voted against it and Councilman Jeff Pastor was absent, according to City of Cincinnati officials.

New York and California outlawed hair discrimination earlier this year. Cincinnati becomes the first city to outlaw such discrimination.

According to the bill, natural hair and hairstyles commonly associated with race.

will be protected from discrimination of employment, housing and public accommodations.

Initially proposed by Councilman Chris Seelbach, the bill states that no Cincinnatian be marginalized because of their hair or its texture.

Under the proposed law, the city would investigate complaints of discrimination. If discrimination is determined, a fine of up to $1,000 — $100 per day — could be levied until the discriminatory practice is corrected.