FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested running away from a church on fire in Fairfield County on Saturday night.

Benjamin Ruckel, of Pickerington, has been arrested and charged with arson of the Mount Zion Church in Baltimore, Ohio.

A caller to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said they’d seen the church on fire and a man fleeing at about 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The fire department put out the flames, while the sheriff’s deputies searched the area.

Deputies located the suspect, identified at Benjamin Ruckel, age 24, of Pickerington, in a nearby ditch. Ruckel was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Fairfield County Jail where he is awaiting his initial appearance.

The fire damage to the church was contained to one area of the structure by fire personnel.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau and the State Fire Marshall are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Det. James Nicolia at 740-652-7331.