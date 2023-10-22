YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A seven-year-old who was shot at a home in Youngstown on the South Side Sunday morning has died, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

The name of the child was not released by police.

Four police cars are at a home on the 300 block of Marmion Avenue around 8 a.m. Officers began life-saving measures on the child before paramedics arrived. The child was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are saying that it is early in the investigation and at this point, it appears that this incident was an accidental shooting.

Police said that they have not ruled out other possibilities and will continue the difficult process of investigating this tragic death.

Police said that they would confer with prosecutors down the road regarding possible charges.

No other details are available at this time.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.