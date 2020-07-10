Child death, ODJFS investigates “questionable circumstances” according to Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today issued the following statement regarding a child fatality in Scioto County:

“Early Thursday morning, the Department of Job and Family Services received notice that a child in the custody of Scioto County Children Services died under questionable circumstances late Wednesday night,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a news release Friday afternoon. “This fatality follows the tragic death of Dylan Groves in March of 2019.”

Groves was found at the bottom of a well, bound with duct tape inside of two crates that were chained together.

“I have directed ODJFS to conduct a full administrative review of this case,” DeWine said.

Last year, ODJFS investigated the death of Groves and found the the Scioto County Children Services mishandled the case of the months old child.

The governor also thanked the new Scioto County Children Services Director Jason Mantell for his cooperation in the investigation. He would not give any further information becuase this is an ongoing investigation.

“Fran and I send our deepest condolences to the child’s siblings and family members.”