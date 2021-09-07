Chef creates Talenti treat by drawing from Ohio roots

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio native Chef Avishar Barua’s latest creation hits the shelves.

Peanut Butter Crunch is one of the newest Talenti flavors. In April, Talenti joined culinary forces with Bravo’s “Top Chef” and hosted a “Quickfire” challenge, where the winning dessert-inspired its next delicious gelato flavor.

As an ode to this popular Midwestern dessert, Talenti captures its flavors into a deliciously layered treat.

Photo provided by Talenti

With five indulgent layers, this jar starts with a layer of creamy peanut butter gelato, followed by crunchy graham cracker pieces, a rich layer of brown butter sugar sauce sitting on a layer of smooth vanilla gelato, and the final layer of chocolate peanut butter cups – you’ll almost feel as though you are tasting the winning Top Chef dish!

The treat can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and online at AmazonFresh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Do you have unclaimed money waiting? Ohio wants you to check it out

Ohio's coronavirus numbers reported on Tuesday, Sept. 7

Two injured after boating accident on Norris Lake

NBC4 Midday Weather September 7, 2021

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Sept. 7, 2021

FULL NEW CONFERENCE: OSU discusses procedures, policies for upcoming football season

More Local News