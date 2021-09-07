Chef creates Talenti treat by drawing from Ohio roots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio native Chef Avishar Barua’s latest creation hits the shelves.

Peanut Butter Crunch is one of the newest Talenti flavors. In April, Talenti joined culinary forces with Bravo’s “Top Chef” and hosted a “Quickfire” challenge, where the winning dessert-inspired its next delicious gelato flavor.

As an ode to this popular Midwestern dessert, Talenti captures its flavors into a deliciously layered treat.

Photo provided by Talenti

With five indulgent layers, this jar starts with a layer of creamy peanut butter gelato, followed by crunchy graham cracker pieces, a rich layer of brown butter sugar sauce sitting on a layer of smooth vanilla gelato, and the final layer of chocolate peanut butter cups – you’ll almost feel as though you are tasting the winning Top Chef dish!

The treat can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and online at AmazonFresh.