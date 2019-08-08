CEO: Hospitals in Ohio and W.Va. closing after $37M loss

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy financial losses are forcing the closure of two rural hospitals, one in West Virginia and one in Ohio.

The Intelligencer reports the hospitals’ President and CEO Daniel C. Dunmyer said in a statement on Wednesday that Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia and East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio have lost $37 million in the last two years.

Dunmyer says both hospitals will close within two to three months. He blamed declining volume and reimbursements, and added that they haven’t been able to compete with Wheeling Hospital. He pointed to a federal lawsuit that accuses Wheeling Hospital of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid.

Wheeling Hospital CEO Douglass Harrison issued a statement saying the closures are disheartening but didn’t address the lawsuit.

