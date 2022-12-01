DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedar Point’s newest rollercoaster ride, the Wild Mouse, is one step closer to being finished.

The ride’s track is now complete, according to the amusement park. The park shared photos of the rollercoaster on Facebook, asking who is ready to take a ride in a cheese car in 2023.

(Photos courtesy of Cedar Point)





The ride features six mouse-themed cars that spin while taking dips and drops. The Wild Mouse is Cedar Point’s 18th rollercoaster. It is being built in the park’s new boardwalk area.

Cedar Point is set to open next spring on May 6, 2023.