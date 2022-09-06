SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH)– After being shuttered for more than a year following an accident where a woman was severely injured, Cedar Point announced the official retirement of its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

The amusement park made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning:

After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired.



However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience. Cedar Point

The statement went on to say that they would share more specific information on a new project at a later date.

Top Thrill Dragster, which goes from 0 mph to 120 mph in less than 4 seconds, closed after the Aug. 15, 2021 incident where a part flew off the ride and hit a 44-year-old woman in the head while she was standing in line. After several inspections, it remained closed for the entirety of the 2022 season.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which is in charge of ride inspections in Ohio, said an L-shaped bracket dislodged from the side of the ride’s train car. Inspectors also found half the bolts that secured the plate to the train body had dislodged. The bracket, called a flash plate, is used to communicate to the ride’s operating system that the car passed a portion of the track. The part is about the size of a man’s hand.

When it was built in 2003, Top Thrill Dragster was the tallest roller coaster in the world at 420 feet.

WJW reporting contributed to information in this article.