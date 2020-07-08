Cedar Point opens Thursday with strict pandemic regulations

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH)– Cedar Point is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, but things will look much different than from years past as they open their gates under new COVID-19 guidelines.

Thursday, the amusement park will be open to the public. The iconic roller coasters will be running, but there will be many changes, like signs reminding people to social distance and everybody 2-years-old and up will be required to wear a face mask.

“We’re excited to open for the season,” said Cedar Point Director of Communications Tony Clark. “We’ve had a little bit of a delay, but that’s ok. We’re gonna have fun again, but we’re going to do it safely.”

If there’s potential for a line to form at the park, there’s a sign on the ground telling people where to stand. That starts before guests are even allowed to enter the park where everyone’s temperature will be taken prior to admission.

“All of our associates have gone through training with COVID-19. They know the precautions. They know the symptoms. They know what to do and what not to do, but we also need our guests to play along, too,” Clark emphasized.

That means leaving face masks on unless you are in a relaxation zone, or you will be asked to leave.

“Because the pandemic is a direct threat to health and safety of our community, everyone needs to wear a mask, 2 and older. Everyone with no exceptions,” added Clark.

There are also hand sanitizing stations around the park, contactless pay options, and seating on rides will be spread out as well.

All your favorite roller coasters are still here. the riding experience is just going to be slightly different. Tony Park, Cedar Point Director of Communications

Everyone who comes to the park will be required to make a reservation online first. Cedar Point recommends that guests download their app to do that, or you can CLICK HERE.