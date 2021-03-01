Cedar Point hiring 6,500 associates for 2021 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — Cedar Point announced Monday that it plans to hire around 6,500 associated for its 2021 season.

The park will hold both virtual and in-person hiring events on Saturday, March 13.

Applicants can register for the virtual national hiring day event by visiting the park’s website.

In-person interviews will be held the same day. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet directly with the Cedar Point recruiting team, with appropriate health and safety protocols in place, to discuss a wide variety of seasonal roles. Open interviews will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2220 First Street (corner of First Street and Cedar Point Drive) in Sandusky.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including Rides, Merchandise, Park Services, Food and Beverage, Guest Services, Hospitality and more. The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams. The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.

“This summer, Cedar Point will celebrate its postponed 150th anniversary, and our associates will play a crucial role in delivering this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Cedar Point is a great place to work. Gaining experience and forming friendships that will last a lifetime are huge benefits, all while making people happy by creating new memories, connections and experiences for our guests.”