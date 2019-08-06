C&E cancels upcoming Dayton gun show in wake of mass shooting

by: Kelly Stobie

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A C&E Gun Show previously scheduled for this weekend has been canceled, the company announced Monday.

“As a company headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, we know first hand how a community must take time, come together, and heal after a senseless act of violence like the one that took place yesterday in Dayton,” officials said.

A gunman killed 12 people in a Virginia Beach city building in late May.

C&E, which offers a selection of firearms, ammunition, knives, and tactical gear, offered their thoughts and prayers to the Dayton community.

They have another show scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in Springfield.

