CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police shootout, K9 caught in crossfire

(CNN) — A shootout between police and a possible murder suspect in Ohio was caught on camera Monday night.

One officer was shot during the incident, his injuries are not life-threatening. A K9 officer was caught in the crossfire, but was not hurt.

The driver was listening to music as he drove up on the end of the chase. Several different law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect’s car. A minute later, the video shows officers standing behind a Middletown police cruiser and the barking of a K9 officer can be heard. About 50 seconds later the cruiser drives onto the yard closer to the suspect’s black car. Then there is a single pop, that’s when the K9 officer runs over to the car. Next, gunshots ring out that are too numerous to count.

A news drone shows the exact location of how the cars were positioned in the yard as law enforcement investigated.

According to Middletown Police, Officer Dennis Jordan was shot in the arm, leg and hand. He is expected to be OK. His K9 officer, Koda, is the one shown in the video going up to the suspect’s car. Police say he is uninjured.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing the suspect’s name right now. But Sheriff Richard Jones did give more information about him.

“The individual had warrants out of Hamilton,” said Jones. “Multiple Warrants. It appears he might have been a suspect in a homicide.”

Sheriff Jones confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times during the shoot-out.

“That individual is in the hospital right now under guard,” added Jones.