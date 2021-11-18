KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old last week in Hardin County has entered a not guilty plea in court.

Charles E. Castle’s lawyer, Elizabeth H. Smith, filed the written plea on Wednesday by fax. The demand for discovery also filed by Castle’s attorney requests copies of all recordings from all cameras in the vicinity of the alleged incident, as well as witness statements and police reports.

Charles Eugene Castle is facing a felony charge of kidnapping, accused of abducting 7-year-old Trinity Hurt from her home.

Trinity was referred to as “T.H.” during court proceedings on Monday, Nov. 15.

Her mother reported her missing on Thursday, Nov. 11. The child was found late in the evening on Friday, Nov. 12 after extensive searching by police, sheriff’s deputies, and emergency responders. She was said to have several bumps and bruises but was in good condition.

Detectives got a tip through a school resource officer that a landowner had noticed something suspicious in the area where Hurt was later found.

Officials have released the 911 calls when police were first alerted that Trinity, 7, was missing, launching a two-day search in Hardin County. Neighbors’ security cams appear to capture Trinity Hurt kidnapping

“I don’t know why she would stand up and walk out of my house,” the girl’s mother said to a 911 operator. “I don’t know why. I don’t know when. Everybody was in bed and accounted for. The boys got up just like normal. I thought she might have slept in. I went to go wake her and she was just gone.”

Kenton police had said that Hurt was considered endangered when she was reported missing. Several local agencies took part in a search, focusing on parks at France Lake and Saulisberry Park.