Casting company needs thousands of extras for two major movies filming in Northeast Ohio

Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW FOX 8) – Angela Boehm Casting is looking for thousands of extras for two major movies filming in the Cleveland area.

They’re looking for adults and children of all ethnicities.

The hourly pay rate runs from $9 to $13.

You can submit your information here.

The first film is based on the true story of a former Army medic’s struggles with an opioid addiction that he develops after returning from Iraq with PTSD, and his subsequent time spent as a bank robber in order to support his addiction, according to a press release.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, “Cherry” shoots October 14 – December 10.

The other is the story of Fred Hampton, the outspoken leader of the Chicago Black Panther Party and his formation of the Rainbow Coalition in the late 1960’s.

A press release says it’s the account of unlikely groups uniting as allies to fight for a shared goal: combatting racism and police brutality.

“Untitled Fred Hampton Project” is produced by Warner Bros and shoots October 21 – December 18.

