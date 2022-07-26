MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A CareFlight helicopter went down while responding to a four-vehicle crash in Milford Township on Tuesday.

According to Butler County Dispatch, a four-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 127 and Eaton Road on Tuesday morning. WLWT reported that one person is dead and at least three people were injured in the crash.

A CareFlight helicopter was responding to the scene, however, dispatch reported that it crashed. The helicopter reportedly went down just before 5 a.m., said WLWT.

Premier Health released a statement saying that the helicopter “contacted wires and experienced a hard landing.” The patient was not on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, and the three crew members were able to exit safely. The crew has been taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reported that SR 127 is closed in both directions until further notice.

