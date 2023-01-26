YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An attorney from Canfield has been convicted of participating in a scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from the IRS.

Robert Rohrbaugh, 49, was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, aiding and abetting theft of government property, aiding and abetting false claims against the United States, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The verdict comes after a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson in Youngstown.

According to a release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice, court documents show Rohrbaugh assisted co-conspirators Brandon Mace and Terris Chanley Baker with obtaining a tax refund check for a fictitious business in the amount of $1,352,779.

Court documents state that in 2015, Mace and Baker fabricated tax forms and listed false taxes and expenditures that showed significant tax overpayments. After they got the refund check, the two contacted and worked with Rohrbaugh to deposit the check in accounts owned by the defendants.

Evidence at the trial showed that Rohrbaugh knew they got the check from an illegitimate business based on false tax returns, according to the Department of Justice.

The release also states that once they cashed the check, the two paid Rohrbaugh $150,000 for his services and also tried to launder the money by purchasing several luxury vehicles.

Rohrbaugh was already tried for the crimes in 2022 and was found not guilty on one count. The jury, however, could not reach a verdict on charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. It was decided back then that he would be retried.

Mace pleaded guilty in September 2020 to his role in the scheme, and Baker was convicted by a jury for his role in April 2022.

Rohrbaugh is set to be sentenced on May 16.