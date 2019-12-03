Cameras on Mentor school buses help catch drivers passing stopped buses

MENTOR, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance cameras are helping bus drivers catch people who ignore school bus stop signs and flashing lights.

The new technology has more than doubled the amount of tickets police give out in one Ohio town.

Video from those cameras shows people blowing through the signs.

Police said that before if someone went through the stop sign, it was really hard to catch them.

Because not only did the bus driver have to have a detailed description of the car and the driver, but keep the kids safe, too.

Now, with the cameras, it does the capturing of the violator for them.

Think about this: before the cameras were installed, Mentor Police gave nine citations for failure to stop in 2018; in about a year since the cameras have been on the buses, drivers reported 152 violators, and the police said 65 of those have been investigated and 43 citations have been issued.

A Mentor bus driver said he hopes eventually, people will be aware of the cameras and just stop when they’re supposed to.

“We would prefer that no one gets a ticket, we would prefer that everyone just stops for the school bus,” driver Pat Keegan said. “And lets the kids cross, we want to keep them safe. That’s our number one priority. The most dangerous time on a school bus is when they’re getting on and getting off and we’re just trying to make that as safe as we possibly can.”

If a driver gets one of those citations in Mentor, it’s a mandatory court appearance and the drivers could be fined $500.