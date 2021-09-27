CAIR, advocate groups sue GOP’s legislative maps in Ohio

Ohio News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepare for a meeting on at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s newly drawn legislative district maps were hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with the second lawsuit in two days that alleges Republican gerrymandering that violated the state constitution. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s newly drawn legislative district maps have been taken to court for the third time in a week.

The third suit alleging partisan gerrymandering by Republicans was filed Monday in the Ohio Supreme Court by advocacy organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The latest complaint challenges maps of Ohio House and Senate districts the Ohio Redistricting Commission passed Sept. 16 along party lines.

The suit follows two others, one filed by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and the other by an ACLU-led legal team representing voting rights groups.

Republicans defend the maps as fair and constitutionally compliant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

