Butler County Sheriff to look into possible violations at Land of Illusion

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Thursday his office has been inundated with complaints about the Land of Illusion Adventure Park since the drowning of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones Tuesday.

According to Jones, his office has received “a wide range of complaints insinuating the Aqua Adventures Park has violated various regulations.” The complaints, Jones said, claim the park does not have certified lifeguards, life vest rules are not enforced and no rescue equipment is readily available, among others.

“This investigation may extend beyond my office and I plan on contacting OSHA and The Attorney General’s Office for assistance. After this tragedy, the number of complaints has been staggering and I feel it’s very important to obtain all relevant facts to ensure everything is being done according to regulations and safety guidelines,” states Sheriff Jones.

Mykiara Jones died after being pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Middletown Tuesday evening. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday deputies were called to the lake at Land of Illusions Amusement Park located on the 8700 block of Thomas Road on a report of a juvenile drowning. When deputies arrived, the Madison Township EMS and the Land of Illusions staff were attempting to locate Mykiara, who went underwater at approximately 5 p.m.

The Land of Illusions lifeguard located Mykiara at approximately 5:30 p.m. She was immediately pulled from the water and Madison Township EMS began treatment.

Mykiara was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight where she was pronounced dead.