Butler County sheriff: ‘I will not enforce vaccine mandates’

HAMILTON, Ohio (WJW)– An outspoken sheriff in southwest Ohio says he will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who previously declared he is not the “mask police,” said he is not the “vaccine police.” He said his office will not be checking vaccine cards at businesses.

“I have received the vaccine, I’m not opposed. With that being said, if you want to be vaccinated, that is your right as an American citizen. If you do not want to be vaccinated, I believe that is your right as an American citizen as well,” Jones said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is unclear if anyone asked the sheriff’s office to enforce vaccination policies.

Jones has previously made headlines for offering free concealed carry classes to teachers and nonprofits, and offering to help celebrities who threatened to leave the U.S. if former President Donald Trump was re-elected.