Butler Co. Sheriff Richard Jones: ‘If you are not happy here, then buy your one-way ticket and go’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Outspoken Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is backing President Donald Trump, saying he completely agrees with the president’s controversial comments on Sunday.

In a string of tweets over the weekend, Trump took aim at a group of four liberal congresswomen saying, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

All of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Trump defended the tweets Monday and suggested the Democrats leave the country if they have complaints. Condemnation poured in from Democrats and – slowly – a selection of Republicans.

Jones released a statement Wednesday saying that he fully stands behind the president and his statements.

“This is the greatest country in the world and if you are not happy here, then buy your one-way ticket and go,” the sheriff said, adding in a statement on Twitter that he would help pay for that one-way ticket.