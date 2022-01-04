COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of President Biden’s vaccine rule for businesses that employ more than 100 people.

Due to legal challenges that have surrounded the rule, it will now go into effect on Monday, unless the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) says otherwise.

The nation’s top court will hear arguments on the rule on Friday, Jan. 7, just days before it goes into effect.

Various groups like the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and Ohio’s Attorney General have sued to try and prevent the rule from going into effect.

Under the OSHA rule, employees would either need to be vaccinated or submit to weekly covid tests.

Ohio Chamber President Steve Stivers said until SCOTUS makes a decision, businesses should follow the rule.

“I’m advising our member companies when they talk to us to go ahead and put a policy in place and figure out how you want to deal with the mandate, assume that it is going to happen because we just don’t know right now.”

Stivers emphasized about half of Ohio’s workforce will be impacted by the new rule.