COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Supreme Court of the United States has not ruled yet on federal COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements that went into effect Monday, leaving business owners to ask what comes next.

Starting this week, employers with more than 100 employees must require unvaccinated workers to wear a mask. Starting in February, they’ll be required to test weekly for COVID-19.

“So many have chosen to pursue a vaccine mandate with great success and are finding people getting vaccinated has made the workforce safer,” said the Executive Director at Human Service Chamber Michael Corey.

The Ohio Business Roundtable believes its members should make their own decisions. There are also those focusing on the rate the coronavirus is spreading and the number of people who have yet to be vaccinated.

“We firmly believe that businesses need to be able to make the choice that’s best for their workforce, for their customers, for everyone involved,” said Director of Communications at the Ohio Business Roundtable Alexandra Denney.

The second phase of this requirement, mandated testing, is set to begin Feb. 9.

The requirement was challenged by states, including Ohio. There’s no word on when the high court will announce its ruling.