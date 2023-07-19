WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A Mercer County woman was found guilty Tuesday for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth found Rachel Powell, 41, of Sandy Lake, guilty on all counts in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 17 following a presentence investigation. Powell remains free on bond until her sentencing. She has been under home confinement throughout her case.

The bench trial for Powell concluded in May and took only one day. The government called just one witness, according to the court’s docket. No witnesses were listed for Powell. Her defense rested after the government did.

Powell was found guilty of the eight counts against her accusing her of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as the U.S. Senate met to certify the results of the Electoral College naming Joe Biden as president.

Powell, also known as the “Bullhorn Lady” was accused of storming the U.S. Capitol using a battering ram and giving directions through a bullhorn to other rioters.