Browns’ Schafrath, who blocked for 3 Hall of Famers, dies

FILE – In this April 26, 2013, file photo, former Cleveland Browns player Dick Schafrath announces an NFL football draft pick during the third round at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Schafrath, an offensive tackle who blocked for Browns Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died. He was 84. The team said Schafrath died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly, and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died at 84.

The team said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given.

Schafrath, who was born in Wooster, Ohio, was a four-time All-Pro during his 13-year career with Cleveland as a left tackle.

Schafrath was an offensive tackle and defensive end coach for coach Woody Hayes, and played on Ohio State University teams that won the national championship in 1957 and the Rose Bowl in 1958.

After he stopped playing in 1971, Schafrath was an assistant coach with Washington on coach George Allen’s staff before entering politics and serving as a state senator in Ohio from 1986 through 2003.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement Monday: