Browns’ Schafrath, who blocked for 3 Hall of Famers, dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly, and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died at 84.
The team said Schafrath died on Sunday night. No cause of death was given.
Schafrath, who was born in Wooster, Ohio, was a four-time All-Pro during his 13-year career with Cleveland as a left tackle.
Schafrath was an offensive tackle and defensive end coach for coach Woody Hayes, and played on Ohio State University teams that won the national championship in 1957 and the Rose Bowl in 1958.
After he stopped playing in 1971, Schafrath was an assistant coach with Washington on coach George Allen’s staff before entering politics and serving as a state senator in Ohio from 1986 through 2003.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement Monday:
“Fran and I are saddened to hear of the death of our friend, former Ohio State Senator Dick Schafrath. Before his political career, Dick had one of the great football careers in Ohio history. He was captain for the Ohio State Buckeyes under Woody Hayes and won a national championship there. Dick later blocked for Jim Brown on the Cleveland Browns 1964 NFL Championship team and was elected a member of the Cleveland Browns Legends Club. Dick later served four terms in the Ohio Senate representing the North Central Ohio area. Dick’s service in the Ohio Senate was marked by his passion for helping children, and he cared deeply about their education and well-being. Fran and I extend our deepest condolences to Dick’s family and loved ones.”Gov. Mike DeWine