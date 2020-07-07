Brother of longest-surviving conjoined twins: ‘They made 68’

FILE – Donnie, left, and Ronnie Galyon sit inside their Beavercreek, Ohio, home, in a Wednesday, July 2, 2014 file photo. The world’s longest surviving conjoined twins died on July 4, 2020 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon of Beavercreek, Ohio were born joined at the abdomen. In 2014, earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday. (Drew Simon/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)

(AP) — A custom casket is being built for the funeral of the world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, who died July 4 in Ohio of natural causes.

Their younger brother Jim Galyon said Tuesday that he’s received an outpouring of support following their deaths.

Donnie and Ronnie Galyon appeared at carnivals and on cruises as a sideshow attraction. Jim Galyon said that their income supported their family for years.

They retired from entertaining in 1991.

A funeral with family and friends is scheduled for next week to allow time to build a casket large enough for the twins.

They died of congestive heart failure at the age of 68.