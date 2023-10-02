CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the Warehouse District where a 30-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning.

Elyse Ilene Bodee was walking home with her fiancé after visiting a restaurant when she was hit by a car at the 1300 block of West 9th Street and West St. Clair Avenue.

“I’m numb, my wife is devastated,” Lew Bodee, the victim’s father said. “It’s something we still think we’re living in a dream; this isn’t real.”

Miriam and Lew Bodee are heartbroken. Their only daughter was the light of their life, who they say had such a long life ahead of her, which included plans to get married next week.

“She was going to Key West, and she was going to have a beach ceremony with her fiancé,” Lew said.

Lew said he is angry and is searching for answers how anyone could run away from such an accident.

“It was an accident, she stumbled in the street, and he ran her over,” Lew said.

“For that person to have hit andrun and not stopped … I want justice for Elyse,” Miriam said.

Elyse and her fiancé lived very close to where the accident happened. The family said she was killed instantly.

Photo courtesy the Bodee family

Her mother described her as a bright spirit who loved punk music culture. She worked as a server at Cordelia.

“I just want people to know how amazing she was,” Miriam said. “She would do anything for anybody.”

The family started a GoFundMe account to cover the unexpected burial costs. By 8 p.m. Sunday the fundraiser has surpassed $10,000.

The Bodee’s say her fiancé caught a glimpse of the vehicle.

“It was a black SUV, loud music, and when it got to the bottom of the hill it made the right turn, right on the first street,” Lew said.

Cleveland police is investigating. The family is hopefully those responsible will be caught.

“This probably was an accident, and you know maybe you got scared, or what not, but please turn yourself in, do the right thing,” Lew said.

“Turn yourself in, come forward,” Miriam said. “Justice for Elyse.”

“We’re a family,” Lew said. “How would you feel if it was your family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.