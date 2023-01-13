A rendering of the preliminary design for the redevelopment of the old Jones Heel factory in the Brewery District. (Courtesy Photo/MA Design via CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A long-vacant Brewery District shoe factory is one step closer to being converted to housing.

Gahanna-based developer Stonehenge has been working for years to redevelop the former Jones Heel Manufacturing Co. building at the corner of South Front and West Whittier streets.

The project was before the Brewery District Commission last week for a conceptual review, meaning no action was taken. But after years of back and forth, the developer now feels confident about its design. It plans to go back to the Brewery District Commission in the next few months for a certificate of appropriateness and hopes to start work on the project this summer or fall.

Adam Trautner, vice president of Stonehenge, said the developer has made significant progress on the project design and the locations of its access and egress points.

