EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a 10-year-old boy was kidnapped for a brief time, after a thief stole his mother’s car while he was asleep in the back seat.

This happened Friday night in Euclid, when the 42-year-old mother, stopped at a hair salon on Lakeshore. She told officers she ran in to drop something off and when she walked back outside, her car and her son were gone.

“Somebody stole my car,“ the woman told a 911 dispatcher. “Somebody stole my car and my son is in there.”

The child told police the suspect woke him up, ordered him out of the car, and left him in the middle of an East Cleveland neighborhood. The child said he did not know where he was and he walked to a nearby home. The people living at the house on Bardwell Avenue called police.

“I was asleep most of the time, until he tapped me and he said get out of the car,” the boy told the East Cleveland officer.

The boy said the suspect had on a mask so he was not sure what he looked like.

East Cleveland officer Tristan Homan took the boy to get something to eat and then back to the station to wait for his mother.

“East Cleveland police did a great job and kept this child calm,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “I am sure he had to be terrified.”

The stolen car was later found unoccupied. Police are searching for the suspect. Detectives say as of right now the mother is not facing any charges and the matter is still under investigation.

“We are so grateful the child was not hurt, but I would like to remind people not to leave children in their car even for a brief moment,” the chief said. “We are lucky no one was hurt.”