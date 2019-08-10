Missing 2 year old boy in Marion County has been found

UPDATE: The child has been found.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon.

The child was last seen in the area of White Oaks Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. He could be in the White Oaks Road/Bellefonatine Avenue area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy is approximately 30-36 inches in height and weighs approximately 30 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing only a pink diaper.

Sheriff’s said the boy likes to wander and could be inside any open building, shed or garage.

If you see the boy, call 911 immediately.

Posted by Marion Sheriff Ohio on Saturday, August 10, 2019

