Missing 2 year old boy in Marion County has been found

UPDATE: The child has been found.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon.

The child was last seen in the area of White Oaks Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. He could be in the White Oaks Road/Bellefonatine Avenue area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy is approximately 30-36 inches in height and weighs approximately 30 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing only a pink diaper.

Sheriff’s said the boy likes to wander and could be inside any open building, shed or garage.

If you see the boy, call 911 immediately.