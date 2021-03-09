Bowling Green students remember Foltz, call for changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) – As students took to the streets in remembrance of Stone Foltz, Bowling Green State University said it is working to address hazing among its student organizations.

Stone Foltz

Foltz died following an alleged hazing incident at Pi Kappa Alpha March 4. He was pronounced dead Sunday.

Foltz was a graduate of 2019 graduate Buckeye Valley High School and a sophomore at the university. According to Bowling Green Police, officers responded to Foltz’s off-campus apartment on March 4 where they found a man unresponsive.

Tuesday’s protest started at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house with a moment of silence before marching to the school’s president’s office.

Organizers of the march are asking the administration to make five changes:

Permanent expulsion of Pi Kappa Alpha from the university

Publicly take accountability for Foltz’s death

The immediate resignation of Stacey Allen, the dean of students, and the advisors to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Establish a clearer system for reporting harassment and hazing.

Acknowledge what happened to Foltz was not an isolated incident.

In a statement, Bowling Green spokesperson Alex Solis said the university is working to address the students’ concerns.

“We hear them,” Solis’ statement reads. “We support them, and we share in their outrage about the alleged hazing activity from Thursday night. Hazing in any form has no place at BGSU.”

Solis’ statement outlines the steps the university has taken since Thursday’s incident. Those steps include placing Pi Kappa Alpha on interim suspension, suspending all new member intake processes and on- and off-campus social events for Greek life, and announced a plan to work with third parties to review all student organizations and activities for accountability.

The statement also states the university is working with police in the investigation into what happened to Foltz.

The university’s statement, in full, is below: