Bowling Green gathers to memorialize student who died due to alleged hazing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Bowling Green State University community came together Sunday evening to remember a Buckeye Valley High School graduate who died last week after an alleged hazing incident at a university fraternity.

Stone Foltz, 20, died March 7 after being found unresponsive in his apartment on March 4.

Investigators are looking into allegations that Foltz was the victim of a hazing incident involving Pi Kappa Alpha in what the fraternity’s parent organization called “an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event” that left officials “horrified and outraged.”

Bowling Green State University President Rodney K. Rogers issued the following statement Sunday regarding the memorial for Foltz:

“The Bowling Green State University community gathered on Sunday to honor the life of student Stone Foltz. We share in the deep sadness and offer heartfelt condolences to Stone’s family and friends. Sunday’s memorial was a testament to who Stone was as a person, student and friend and also to the impact this tragedy has had on BGSU. Stone was kind, selfless, resilient and full of life. It is with deepest sympathy that the University’s message to our community is that now more than ever we need to be there for one another. Sunday was about Stone Foltz. His life will not just be defined by who he was or how he made others feel, but by the positive actions that come from this tragedy, and that starts with each one of us.” Bowling Green State University President Rodney K. Rogers

A statement Monday from the Fotlz family’s attorney, Sean Alto of Cooper & Elliott, called Stone Foltz’s death a tragedy and that the family “will eventually know the truth.”

“We are actively investigating the facts of the case and will be interviewing witnesses and gathering information to figure out exactly what happened on March 4,” Alto said in the statement.

Pi Kappa Alpha has been placed on interim suspension at the school and is not currently recognized as a registered Bowling Green State University student organization.

The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity has also suspended the Bowling Green chapter, adding it will seek a permanent suspension as more details on the case are revealed.