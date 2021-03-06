Bowling Green fraternity suspended after student hospitalized

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University has placed a fraternity on interim suspension over “alleged hazing activity” following the hospitalization of a student in an alcohol-related incident.

The university said it was working with law enforcement investigating Pi Kappa Alpha in what the fraternity’s parent organization called “an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event” that left officials “horrified and outraged.”

The parent organization said the case involved “a student and an unreported new member” of the Delta Beta chapter.

The university added that officials were meeting with student leaders “to decide the short- and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life” at the school.