VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two Vinton County schools were evacuated on Wednesday because of a bomb threat.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the school at around 10:15 a.m. and conducted a search. The school, along with Vinton County High School, was evacuated.

Explosive-sniffing K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office were also dispatched to assist in a secondary search of both schools.

The sheriff’s office said that both schools were determined to be safe at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.