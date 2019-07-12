Bomb threat closes Mahoning County, Youngstown Municipal courts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bomb threat was called in to the Mahoning County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., someone called saying that four devices were set to go off at 12:01 p.m. A second call was then received in which the caller said the devices were at the Mahoning County Courthouse and the court across the street.

That caused the closures of the county courthouse as well as Youngstown Municipal Court. The administration building also closed.

All court appearances scheduled Friday will be rescheduled.

The Bomb Squad went through the buildings but found no explosives.

Investigators say they have a suspect in mind, but no charges have been filed yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as we learn new information.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said a threat was also made to the jail. The threat wasn’t made to the jail. We regret the error.