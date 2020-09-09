Body found in Toledo swimming pool believed to be missing toddler Braylen Noble

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — Police discovered a body near the home of a Toledo toddler who has been missing since Friday.

Toledo Police Public Information Officer Lt. Kellie Lenhardt told WNWO a body of a child was recovered from a swimming pool of an apartment complex.

Police believe the body is 3-year-old Braylen Noble, pending confirmation by the Lucas County Coroner. The missing person investigation is bow being treated as a death investigation.

The pool was previously searched by divers on Friday, WTOL reported, but nothing was found.

He was reported missing around noon Friday. His mother said he may have fallen from the third-floor apartment’s window because the screen was pushed out.

Braylen is nonverbal and has autism. He was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to Braylen.