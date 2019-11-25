Body found in Dayton home is that of missing Mansfield woman, police say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing Mansfield woman was found dead in a home in Dayton Monday, three days after her boyfriend’s body was found nearby.

Dayton Police confirm that Kyla Hayton and her unborn child were found dead in a home in the 900 block of Stewart Street in Dayton Monday morning. Her boyfriend, Todd Burkhart, was found dead in a house on the same street on Friday.

A man named Larry Rogers was taken into custody and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on weapons charges, though police say he is their sole person of interest in connection with this case.

Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS that detectives had been working nonstop to find the couple since their car was located last week, even enlisting the help of federal partners to assist in searching the vast number of abandoned homes in the area.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources offered the aid of their cadaver dogs Monday, which helped investigators discover the whereabouts of Kyla’s remains.

Lt. Hall says upon initial investigation, it appears she had been dead for at least a few days.

On Monday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled Burkhart’s death a homicide.

When asked if Kyla suffered a similar fate, Lt. Hall said final cause of death would have to be determined by the coroner, but added, “I can say this is a homicide.”

Burkhart died on Nov. 17 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Dr. Harshbarger reported.

The couple had been reported missing on Nov. 18. Their vehicle was found abandoned last week with no evidence to indicate where they may have gone.

Their daughter is currently with family, police say.

The investigation into the homicides remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 937-333-COPS. Anonymous tips can also be accepted by calling Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.