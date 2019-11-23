Body found in Dayton home confirmed to be of missing Mansfield man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the body recovered at a Dayton home as a 28-year-old man who was reported missing along with his girlfriend on Nov. 18.

A body was recovered Friday night at a Dayton home in connection with the case of a missing Mansfield couple and the Montgomery County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the remains as Todd A. Burkhart.

Burkhart and his girlfriend Kyla Hayton, 20, were reported missing on November 18 by her family.

The couple was believed to have been traveling to Columbus and Dayton. Their vehicle was found abandoned on Wednesday with no evidence to indicate where they may have gone.

Our partners at WJW report that a tip call to check for a phone at an abandoned house in the 1100 block of Wildwood Avenue led Dayton Police to the scene.

Dayton homicide detectives arrived at the home around 5:40 pm and cleared out around 9 pm.