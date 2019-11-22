Body camera video shows Miami student threaten to skin police officers alive

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH/WLWT) — An Ohio college student’s profanity-laced tirade was caught on police body cameras.

Mark Moraski, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage consumption, aggravated menacing, assault on a peace officer and retaliation, WLWT reported.

The incident happened November 17, when police were called to a Miami University residence hall. Moraski’s roommate and a resident assistant were concerned for his well-being after an apparent night of drinking.

According to a police report, Moraski stated he had “consumed alcoholic beverages at a rugby party at an unknown location off campus in Oxford.” The report says that Moraski told police he participated in a “case race” and chugged wine.

Footage from police body cameras show Moraski cursing at paramedics who were called to check him. Police also tried to reason with him.

Moraski was eventually taken to an area hospital. As he walked into the emergency room, he loudly declared, “(Expletive) I’m here for a stomach pump.”

Video shows Moraski continuing to be unruly with hospital staff. police eventually cuffed him and brought him outside to a police cruiser.

Once inside, Moraski is heard making threats against officers.

“I will have your badge numbers, and I will kill your (expletive) family,” Moraski said. “I will skin you alive.”

He is also seen banging his head against the partitition in the police cruiser.

“You are a (expletive) joke,” Moraski yelled to the officers. “If you don’t tell me how much farther we have, I’ll kill both of your children.”

The yelling continued even after getting to the jail.

“Once you uncuff me, I swear to God, there’s a 50-percent chance I will kill both of you,” Moraksi said. “You both are going to (expletive) regret you knew.”

Moraski appeared in Butler County Court Tuesday. WLWT reported his attorney introduced the idea that Moraski may have had a head injury.

Police said Moraski’s blood alcohol content was .228 which is nearly three times the legal limit for driving.