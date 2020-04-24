Bobblehead of Gov. DeWine unveiled, part of series of governor bobbleheads

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be getting his own bobblehead soon.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that DeWine was among several United States governors getting bobbleheads, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

The bobbleheads feature four governors who have been leading their respective states during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum:

“On bases bearing their names, the DeWine and Newsom bobbleheads are standing at a podium, while the Cuomo and Evers bobbleheads are seated at a table in the press conference settings that citizens have become accustomed to seeing,” the bobblehead museum released.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store, and are $25 each plus shipping. The bobbleheads are scheduled to start shipping in July.

The museum will be donating $5 from every governor bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.