Bob Paduchik named Chairman of Ohio Republican Party

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee elected Bob Paduchik Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, Friday.

Paduchik was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“It is a great honor to be elected to be the leader of the Republican Party in Ohio. For the last 35 years, I have devoted my life to carrying out conservative principals on the state and national level. As a strong ally of President Trump, I look forward to leading the party through these coming years,” Paduchik released in a statement.

Paduchik replaces Jane Timken, who announced she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat being left by the GOP’s Rob Portman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss