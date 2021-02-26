Bob Paduchik named Chairman of Ohio Republican Party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee elected Bob Paduchik Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, Friday.

Paduchik was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

NEW: It's official, Bob Paduchik @Paduch is being sworn in as the new Chair of the @ohiogop. He was endorsed by Donald Trump for the position. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) February 26, 2021

“It is a great honor to be elected to be the leader of the Republican Party in Ohio. For the last 35 years, I have devoted my life to carrying out conservative principals on the state and national level. As a strong ally of President Trump, I look forward to leading the party through these coming years,” Paduchik released in a statement.

Paduchik replaces Jane Timken, who announced she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat being left by the GOP’s Rob Portman.