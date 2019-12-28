Board to consider new conditions for medical marijuana use

FILE – In this May 5, 2015, file photo, a marijuana plant grows at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state Medical Board is accepting new petitions seeking to add illnesses as qualifying conditions for physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients.

Cleveland.com reports the board is taking petitions through Dec. 31 and will review them early in the new year.

A board spokeswoman says once an illness is added to the list of approved conditions, the board cannot remove it because state law does not give it authority to do so.

Qualifying conditions now include AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Earlier this year the board rejected petitions seeking to add anxiety and autism spectrum disorders as qualifying conditions.