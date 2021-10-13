FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is hoping its new self-service kiosks will help drivers renew their vehicle registrations in a quicker, more convenient way — by doing it themselves.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted helped kick off the pilot program Wednesday and said the kiosks will be available at nine deputy registrar and retail locations across Ohio.

“The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day,” Husted said.

According to Husted’s office, some of the kiosks will be available to customers 24-hours a day. Once a customer completes renewal, they’ll be able to print off their registration card and stickers immediately, right from the kiosk.

The new kiosks are currently active at the following locations:

Deputy Registrar, 3481 E. Broad St., Columbus

Deputy Registrar (outside of the BMV), 990 Morse Rd., Suite A, Columbus

Deputy Registrar, 972 N. Court St., Medina

Meijer, 6325 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield

Meijer, 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Ave., Findlay

Meijer, 1391 Conant St., Maumee

Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard St., Zanesville

Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad St., Columbus

More information can be found at BMV Ohio’s website.