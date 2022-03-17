COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is issuing a warning after the pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in third birds in the state.

The ODNR says two bald eagles and a herring gull in northwest Ohio tested positive for the bird flu after results were detected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The herring gull was confirmed positive in Erie County, March 9, with the first bald eagle confirmed positive March 11, and the second March 15. Both bald eagles came from Ottawa County. The ODNR says all three birds are dead.

“HPAI has been detected in several states in recent months. The Division of Wildlife is working closely with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other state and federal agencies to monitor HPAI. The virus does not present an immediate public health concern but avoid handling sick or dead birds as a precaution,” the ODNR stated in a release.

The ODNR says anyone in the state can report sick or dead wild birds suspected of HPAI at 800-945-3543 or wildohio.gov.

The following bird species should be reported:

Any raptor, such as a bald eagle.

Multiple waterfowl, such as geese or ducks.

Any other large congregation of sick or dead birds.

More information about HPAI is available at aphis.usda.gov.