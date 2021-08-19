Bipartisan support for refugees from Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- At this time, tens of thousands of refugees are expected to be brought to the United States from Afghanistan. Many of these people fought alongside the U.S. over the last nearly two decades, and there is bipartisan support to ensure they are safe. Now, organizations are preparing for an influx of refugees, including here in central Ohio.

“We can only imagine the stress, the trauma that they’ve experienced so there’s that to cope with, but they’ll be completely uprooted from everything that they’ve known,” said Angela Plummer, Executive director of Community Refugee & Immigration Services.

Several governors have declared their state open to these refugees, Governor Mike DeWine stopped short of that on Tuesday and said it’s important that the U.S. takes care of these people.

“For the United States to have credibility in the future, we have to be able to take care of people who’ve taken care of us, have fought alongside us and who have worked for us,” said Governor DeWine, (R) Ohio.

Columbus is not a sanctuary city, and City Attorney Zach Klein said he believes people will want to choose central Ohio to relocate.

“This is a very caring and loving community that cares a lot about the city but about their neighbors and their neighborhoods and I think that shows whether you’re visiting Columbus as a tourist or you’re looking to relocate your family across the united states, or across the world,” said Klein.

Ohio is one of the states that fell behind in the most recent census, losing a congressional seat. Nadia Kasvin and Angela Plummer said having these refugees choose Ohio over other states to rebuild their families, lives, and businesses would be good for the state.

“We work we produce income; we pay taxes and overall have a very positive impact on the economy,” said Nadia Kasvin, Co-founder and Director, Us Together.