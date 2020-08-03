Bipartisan group seeking to shine light on political “dark money” following Householder arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bipartisan group gathered Monday, looking for a way to shine a spotlight on dark money being spent in Ohio’s politics.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Rep. Gayle Manning and Rep. Jessica Miranda are all working on legislation that would strip away much of the anonymity in campaign finance.

“As we all know, if you can follow that money, you have a better idea of what’s going on,” said Manning, (R- North Ridgeville).

This meeting comes just weeks after what the U.S. Attorney has called the largest bribery scheme in Ohio history.

Last week, the House of Representatives voted to remove Speaker Larry Householder from leadership for his alleged part in the scandal, but now some want to see lasting change through legislation like House Bill 737.

“It’s time to reign in the wild, wild west of dark money spending here in Ohio,” said Miranda, (D-Forest Park).

The group is calling for the source of funds to be revealed in campaign finance reports and would also like to see reports on a bimonthly basis instead of the varying schedule they are currently on.

The group is also calling for all organizations, even those with a certain tax status, to be required to file a report. In the case of Householder, federal officials claim the group used a 501c4 to hide money coming in from a company many believe to be First Energy.

“If you’re going to spend your money, then you should own it, you should put your name on it, you should be proud of it. Otherwise, why are you doing it,” said LaRose.

The legislation has been filed but the House of Representatives is not scheduled to meet until mid-September. However, Manning said she believes House Speaker Bob Cupp will be open to considering the bill.

“The people of Ohio want to know and deserve to know who’s spending money to influence the politics of our state,” said LaRose.