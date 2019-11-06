Billy Joel coming to Ohio in September

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP)

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel is coming to Cincinnati.

The piano man himself will play a massive show Sept. 11, 2020, at Great American Ball Park, officials said Wednesday.

It will be Joel’s first solo stadium tour in Cincinnati and his first appearance at the home of the Cincinnati Reds.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.

“I am a huge Billy Joel fan,” said Reds National Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, who made the announcement Wednesday. “His iconic songs will play beautifully in our ballpark, giving all of Reds Country the opportunity to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer live.”

Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, consistently selling out stadium shows and concert arenas.

Having sold 150 million records of the past quarter-century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists of all time and the third best-selling solo artist.

Cincinnati Reds season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase presale tickets for the concert at Great American Ball Park prior to the general public.

