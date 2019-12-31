Bill would put judicial candidates’ party label on ballot

COLUMBUS (AP) — A bill would allow judicial candidates in Ohio to determine whether to list their party affiliation on general election ballots.

Cleveland.com reports a bipartisan-sponsored Ohio House bill that was introduced Friday would go into effect in 2021.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Stephen Hambley and Democratic Rep. Michael Skindell would not affect next year’s state Supreme Court races.

A 2014 Ohio Judicial Elections Survey states some voters say they vote less frequently for judicial candidates than other offices on their ballots because of lack of information about the candidate.