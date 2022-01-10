COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse said more transparency in the state’s schools is needed.

House Bill 529 would require K-12 teachers to post lesson plans like reading lists and the class curriculum online.

The sponsor of the bill believes transparency will fix some of the frustrations seen from parents.

However, Ohio already requires teachers to provide the information if asked by a parent.

Education advocates said the bill is trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.

“It’s not made to be a big brother system,” said Rep. Brent Hillyer (R-Ulrichsville), sponsor of the bill. “It’s really just to put everything out in the open so everyone can be comfortable.”

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation being fueled on social media that has created a level of distrust that I think has undermined that relationship between teachers and parents,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association.

Lawmakers have been on break since early December and are set to return next week.