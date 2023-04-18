WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the only surviving member of The Monkees, Micky Dolenz feels a responsibility to keep the band’s legacy going.

The music of this popular 1960s act has spanned generations.

With a stop Tuesday at the Robins Theatre in Warren, the last remaining member of the band will discuss The Monkees legacy and what it felt like to be “bigger than The Beatles.”

The Monkees were never meant to be a real band. They were actors in a made-for-TV sitcom about a band struggling to make it big.

Micky Dolenz, the last living member of the beloved band, says that’s what made the group so loveable.

“We were never famous on the TV show,” Dolenz said. “It was the struggle for the success that I think helped endear it to so many kids around the world who were in their living rooms, basements, garages struggling to be successful — to be The Beatles.”

But at one point, this group was bigger than The Beatles. Through the power of television, The Monkees built a huge following.

Dolenz — alongside Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Tork — became the newest sensation, releasing four albums during the show’s two-season, 58-episode run.

Their third album, “Headquarters,” was the first the band was given complete control over.

“I have to give credit where credit is due. Mike Nesmith was the one who really spearheaded the palace revolt that we had,” Dolenz said.

Up until that point, the group had very little, if anything, to say about what went into the music — which was written by some very recognizable artists.

Nesmith, though, was promised he would be able to write and record his own music — and he wanted it heard.

“We banded behind him, had this palace revolt and got the right to make ‘Headquarters’ a very important album for us,” Dolenz said. “It went to No. 1 — it was on the charts for a year and only got kicked out of No. 1 by some group called The Beatles.”

Now, Dolenz is the last surviving member of the group. He says he feels an immense responsibility to keep the band going, singing the hits and honoring his brothers who have passed.

On this latest tour, he’s performing selections from “Headquarters,” along with all the hits.

“All the big hits: ‘[Last Train to] Clarksville,’ ‘Pleasant Valley Sunday,’ ‘I’m A Believer,’ ‘Steppin’ Stone’ — and we have a lot of wonderful video that nobody’s ever seen before from my personal archives,” Dolenz said.

Dolenz will be at Robins Theatre in Warren at 8 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate The Monkees’ legacy.

If that’s not enough “monkeying around” for you, “The Monkees” TV show is now in syndication on AXS TV, so you can watch them “sing and play” anytime.